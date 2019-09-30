GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Hartford at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Adirondack League
Lake George, Hartford at Granville-Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward, Bolton-Warrensburg at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.
Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic, Waldorf School, Mechanicville at Berlin, 4:15 p.m.
