FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Holy Trinity at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Tamarac at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Schuylerville)
Warrensburg vs. Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Chatham, 7 p.m.
Crossover game
Watervliet at Granville, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Colonie)
Class A Final
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane vs. Schuylerville, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Voorheesville vs. Lake George, 3 p.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Bethlehem vs. Niskayuna at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Fort Ann vs. Northville at Gloversville, 2 p.m.
New Lebanon vs. Germantown at Gloversville, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Chazy vs. Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, noon
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack in Region III Championships at Niagara CC
