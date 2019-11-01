{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Holy Trinity at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Tamarac at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Schuylerville)

Warrensburg vs. Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Chatham, 7 p.m.

Crossover game

Watervliet at Granville, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Colonie)

Class A Final

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane vs. Schuylerville, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Voorheesville vs. Lake George, 3 p.m.

Class D Final

Fort Ann vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Bethlehem vs. Niskayuna at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Fort Ann vs. Northville at Gloversville, 2 p.m.

New Lebanon vs. Germantown at Gloversville, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Chazy vs. Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, noon

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack in Region III Championships at Niagara CC

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments