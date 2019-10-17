FOOTBALL
Class A
Ballston Spa at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class C
Greenwich at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth-Fort Edward at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Mohonasen at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Saratoga Springs at Schenectady, 6 p.m.
Champlain Valley
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League Championship
Lake George vs. Bolton-Warrensburg at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League Championship
Lake George vs. Fort Ann at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Scotia, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Edward at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Berlin at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Waterford at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
Salem-Cambridge at Niskayuna, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Queensbury at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Greenwich Invitational at Saratoga Spa State Park, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
North Country vs. SUNY Adirondack at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
