SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Shaker at Colonie, 4:30 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.

Troy at Averill Park, 4:30 p.m.

Lansingburgh at South High, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Bishop Gibbons at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Tamarac at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Cobleskill at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Fort Plain-OESJ winner at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Canajoharie at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Argyle at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Heatly at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Moriah or Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinal

Wells at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Shuttleworth Park)

Mechanicville vs. Ravena, 4 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Saratoga Veterans Mem. Park)

Hartford-Fort Edward vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.

Salem vs. Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinal

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Wells at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

