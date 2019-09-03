{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Hoosic Valley at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

