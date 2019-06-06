{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

SOFTBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class D Final

Fort Ann vs. Crown Point at Moreau Rec., 4:30 p.m.

Class AA Final

Colonie vs. Cicero-North Syracuse at Carrier Park, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

State Semifinals

(at SUNY Cortland)

Class A

Bethlehem vs. Baldwinsville, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

State Championships at Middletown, 11 a.m.

