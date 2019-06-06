FRIDAY, JUNE 7
SOFTBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. Crown Point at Moreau Rec., 4:30 p.m.
Class AA Final
Colonie vs. Cicero-North Syracuse at Carrier Park, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Semifinals
(at SUNY Cortland)
Class A
Bethlehem vs. Baldwinsville, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
State Championships at Middletown, 11 a.m.
