SPORTS TODAY
SPORTS TODAY

FOOTBALL

Cambridge-Salem vs. Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

Fonda at Granville, 1 p.m.

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls vs. Green Tech at Ravena, 2 p.m.

Greenwich vs. Chatham at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

