BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Mechanicville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Argyle at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Cambridge, 5:45 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
