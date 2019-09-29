{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Mechanicville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Argyle at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Cambridge, 5:45 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

