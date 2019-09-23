{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Hartford at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Queensbury at Amsterdam, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:15 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

Adirondack League

North Warren-Johnsburg at Granville-Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Argyle-Fort Edward, Hartford at Corinth, 4 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne, Bolton-Warrensburg at Lake George, 4 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich, Hoosic Valley at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic, Mechanicville at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.

