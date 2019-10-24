{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Granville at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Tamarac at Watervliet, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

Crossover Games

Corinth-Fort Edward at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

Albany Academy at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Hartford at Fort Ann, 2 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 3 p.m.

Loudonville Christian at North Warren, 3 p.m.

Germantown vs. St. Johnsville at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 3 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 3 p.m.

Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.

Troy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Lansingburgh at Mohonasen, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Galway at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Duanesburg, 3 p.m.

Waterford at Cambridge, 3 p.m.

Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Canajoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

