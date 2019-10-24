FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Granville at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Tamarac at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
Crossover Games
Corinth-Fort Edward at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
Albany Academy at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Hartford at Fort Ann, 2 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 3 p.m.
Loudonville Christian at North Warren, 3 p.m.
Germantown vs. St. Johnsville at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 3 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 3 p.m.
Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.
Troy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Lansingburgh at Mohonasen, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Galway at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Duanesburg, 3 p.m.
Waterford at Cambridge, 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Rensselaer at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
