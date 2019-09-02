BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Ann at Peru, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Ticonderoga at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
Scotia at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
