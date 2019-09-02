{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Ann at Peru, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Ticonderoga at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Non-league

Scotia at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

