Sports Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLSouth Glens Falls vs. Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, noonCorinth-Fort Edward at Fonda, 1:30 p.m.Granville at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Helderberg Valley at Duanesburg, 2 p.m.Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.Johnstown at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.