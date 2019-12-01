{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne at Mayfield, 6 p.m.

