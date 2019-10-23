BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Glens Falls at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Cohoes at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Catskill at Hudson, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Ichabod Crane, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Cobleskill, 6:30 p.m.
Cairo-Durham at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Berne-Knox at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Catholic Central at Galway, 3 p.m.
Middleburgh at Waterford, 3 p.m.
Fort Plain at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Mayfield vs. Doane Stuart at Emma Willard, 3 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Gloversville at Scotia, 3 p.m.
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 3 p.m.
Emma Willard at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
You have free articles remaining.
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Ravena at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Cohoes, 3 p.m.
Cobleskill at Holy Names, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Johnstown at Catskill, 3 p.m.
Catholic Central at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schalmont, 6:30 p.m.
Tamarac at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 3 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Keene, 3 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Crossovers
Columbia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Queensbury at Emma Willard, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Lake George at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Adirondack League Championships at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.