BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.

Glens Falls at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Cohoes at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Catskill at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Ichabod Crane, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Cobleskill, 6:30 p.m.

Cairo-Durham at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Berne-Knox at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Catholic Central at Galway, 3 p.m.

Middleburgh at Waterford, 3 p.m.

Fort Plain at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Doane Stuart at Emma Willard, 3 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

Gloversville at Scotia, 3 p.m.

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 3 p.m.

Emma Willard at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Ravena at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Cohoes, 3 p.m.

Cobleskill at Holy Names, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Johnstown at Catskill, 3 p.m.

Catholic Central at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schalmont, 6:30 p.m.

Tamarac at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 3 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Keene, 3 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Crossovers

Columbia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Queensbury at Emma Willard, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Lake George at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Adirondack League Championships at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

