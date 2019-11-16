{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

State Tournament

Class C Final

Bronxville vs. Johnstown at Alden, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class C Final

Unatego vs. Stillwater at SUNY Cortland, 10 a.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY ESF vs. SUNY Adirondack at Skidmore, 1 p.m.

