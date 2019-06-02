{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Niskayuna vs. Shenendehowa at Joe Bruno Stadium, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Final

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Crown Point vs. Elizabethtown-Westport at Plattsburgh State, 4:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments