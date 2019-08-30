{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Hudson Falls at Colonie, 11 a.m.

South Glens Falls vs. Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 1 p.m.

Queensbury at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Whitehall at Hudson Falls, 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Schuylerville at Niskayuna Ediken Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

