BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 4 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Saratoga Catholic at Germantown, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Lake George at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Mechanicville, 4:15 p.m.

Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Gloversville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

