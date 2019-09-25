BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at Germantown, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Lake George at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Mechanicville, 4:15 p.m.
Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Gloversville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
