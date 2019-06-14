{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Championship

Shenendehowa vs. McQuaid at Union-Endicott, 10 a.m.

Class A Championship

Ballston Spa vs. Maine-Endwell at Binghamton University, 10 a.m.

Class B Championship

Schuylerville vs. Center Moriches at Binghamton University, 1 p.m.

Class C Championship

Ticonderoga vs. Cooperstown at Binghamton University, 4 p.m.

Class D Championship

Whitehall vs. Brocton at Union-Endicott, 1 p.m.

