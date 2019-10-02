{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Salem at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Newcomb at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Herkimer vs SUNY Adirondack at Glens Falls H.S., 7:30 p.m.

