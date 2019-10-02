BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Salem at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Newcomb at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Herkimer vs SUNY Adirondack at Glens Falls H.S., 7:30 p.m.
