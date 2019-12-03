GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Non-league
Schalmont at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Loudonville Christian, 5 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
Argyle at Bishop Gibbons, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Mayfield at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6 p.m. (varsity)
Granville at Doane Stuart, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
WRESTLING
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville-Greenwich, Scotia at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Mechanicville-Stillwater at Granville, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Herkimer vs. SUNY Adirondack at Sage Colleges, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Herkimer at SUNY Adirondack at Sage Colleges, 5 p.m.
