FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinal
La Salle at Queensbury, 1 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Holy Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinal
Voorheesville at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Crossover Game
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Warrensburg, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at CBA, 3 p.m.
Shaker at Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Schuylerville at Greenville, 1 p.m.
Hudson at Mechanicville, 1 p.m.
Cobleskill at Tamarac, 2 p.m.
Greenwich at Ichabod Crane, 3 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Stillwater at Maple Hill, 1 p.m.
Galway at Waterford, 3 p.m.
Schoharie at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
Guilderland at Shaker, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Broadalbin-Perth at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Cohoes, 2 p.m.
Greenville vs. Holy Names at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Johnstown at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Queensbury, Hudson Falls, Cambridge, Saratoga Catholic, Saratoga at Broadalbin-Perth Tournament, 8 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Tompkins Cortland at SUNY Adirondack, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Tompkins Cortland at SUNY Adirondack, noon
