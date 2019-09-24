BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Granville at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league
Galway at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Wells at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Granville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Salem-Cambridge at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 6 p.m.
