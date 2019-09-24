{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Granville at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league

Galway at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Wells at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Granville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Salem-Cambridge at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 6 p.m.

