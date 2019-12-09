BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League
Granville at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Hadley-Luzerne at Hartford, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Whitehall at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Suburban Council
Shaker at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.
