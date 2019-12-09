{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

Granville at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Hadley-Luzerne at Hartford, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Whitehall at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Suburban Council

Shaker at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Burnt Hills, 6 p.m.

