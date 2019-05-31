BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Joe Bruno Stadium)
Class C Final
Hoosick Falls vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.
Class A Final
Ballston Spa vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Regional Tournament
(at Mohonasen)
Class B Final
Suffern vs. Queensbury, noon
Class C Final
John Jay vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.
