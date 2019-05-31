{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Joe Bruno Stadium)

Class C Final

Hoosick Falls vs. Fort Plain, 4 p.m.

Class A Final

Ballston Spa vs. Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake-Bolton at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

State Regional Tournament

(at Mohonasen)

Class B Final

Suffern vs. Queensbury, noon

Class C Final

John Jay vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.

