FOOTBALL
Crossover Games
Colonie at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Mohonasen)
Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville, 5 p.m.
Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Maple Hill vs. Lake George, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. Galway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
