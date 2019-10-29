{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Crossover Games

Colonie at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Mohonasen)

Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville, 5 p.m.

Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Maple Hill vs. Lake George, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. Galway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

