VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Bishop Maginn at Saratoga Catholic, 5:45 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 3 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Section II State Qualifier

Final round at Orchard Creek Golf Club, 10:30 a.m.

