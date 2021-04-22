SPORTS TODAY Apr 22, 2021 13 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGlens Falls at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.Queensbury at Troy, 7 p.m.Greenwich at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.Coxsackie-Athens at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.Corinth-Fort Edward at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Glens Falls Troy Football Hydrography Hudson Greenwich Ichabod Crane Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Calendar Saturday's Football Schedule Apr 16, 2021 Saturday's high school football schedule. Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 11, 2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 10, 2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 9, 2021 FOOTBALL Calendar Area Aces — April 16 Apr 16, 2021 Area Aces reported during the past week.