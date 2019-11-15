FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class D Quarterfinal
Warrensburg vs. Moriah at Shenendehowa, noon
Class A Quarterfinal
Queensbury vs. Cornwall at Shenendehowa, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Tournament
(at Middletown)
Class AA Semifinal
Shenendehowa vs. Fairport, 9:15 a.m.
Class C Semifinal
Voorheesville vs. Rhinebeck, 11 a.m.
Class B Semifinal
Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
State Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Johnstown vs. Carle Place at Alden, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Tournament
Class D Semifinal
You have free articles remaining.
Northville vs. Poland at Homer High School, 10 a.m.
Class C Semifinal
Stillwater vs. Marion at Cortland High School, 12:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class AA Final
Niskayuna vs. Baldwinsville at Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Peru at Beekmantown, noon
Class A Final
Burnt Hills t Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George vs. Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
Class D Final
Galway vs. Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
State Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh, 9 a.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 1 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.