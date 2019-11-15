{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class D Quarterfinal

Warrensburg vs. Moriah at Shenendehowa, noon

Class A Quarterfinal

Queensbury vs. Cornwall at Shenendehowa, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Tournament

(at Middletown)

Class AA Semifinal

Shenendehowa vs. Fairport, 9:15 a.m.

Class C Semifinal

Voorheesville vs. Rhinebeck, 11 a.m.

Class B Semifinal

Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Johnstown vs. Carle Place at Alden, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Tournament

Class D Semifinal

Northville vs. Poland at Homer High School, 10 a.m.

Class C Semifinal

Stillwater vs. Marion at Cortland High School, 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class AA Final

Niskayuna vs. Baldwinsville at Jamesville-DeWitt, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Peru at Beekmantown, noon

Class A Final

Burnt Hills t Jamesville-DeWitt, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Lake George vs. Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

Class D Final

Galway vs. Northern Adirondack at Beekmantown, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

State Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh, 9 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Fulton-Montgomery, 3 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments