BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Argyle, 4:30 p.m.

Granville at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Greenwich at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.

Salem-Cambridge at Granville, 7 p.m.

Non-League

Emma Willard at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Scotia at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.

Corinth at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Argyle at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Granville at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Stillwater at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Hudson Valley, 6 p.m.

