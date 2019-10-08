BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Argyle, 4:30 p.m.
Granville at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Greenwich at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.
Salem-Cambridge at Granville, 7 p.m.
Non-League
Emma Willard at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Scotia at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.
Corinth at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Argyle at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Granville at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Stillwater at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Hudson Valley, 6 p.m.
