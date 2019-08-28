{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Troy at Hudson Falls, 11:30 a.m.

Granville at Fair Haven (Vt.), 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Stillwater Tournament

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Albany at Bolton-Warrensburg, 10 a.m.

Glens Falls at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.

Queensbury at Stillwater Tournament

FIELD HOCKEY

Non-league

Fair Haven (Vt.) at Granville, 4 p.m.

