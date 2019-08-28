BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Troy at Hudson Falls, 11:30 a.m.
Granville at Fair Haven (Vt.), 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Stillwater Tournament
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Albany at Bolton-Warrensburg, 10 a.m.
Glens Falls at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.
Queensbury at Stillwater Tournament
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
Fair Haven (Vt.) at Granville, 4 p.m.
