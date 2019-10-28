{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Burnt Hills vs. South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Queensbury vs. Albany Academy, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Mohonasen)

Loudonville Christian vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Northville, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Schroon Lake

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Lansingburgh)

Holy Names vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Shenendehowa at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

