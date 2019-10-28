BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at La Salle)
Burnt Hills vs. South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Queensbury vs. Albany Academy, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Mohonasen)
Loudonville Christian vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Northville, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Schroon Lake
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Lansingburgh)
Holy Names vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Shenendehowa at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
