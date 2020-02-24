SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Schuylerville at Catskill, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Ravena at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Bishop Maginn at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Coxsackie-Athens at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Galway at Maple Hill, 7 p.m.
Canajoharie at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Granville, 7 p.m.
Waterford at Schoharie, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Fort Edward vs. Loudonville Christian at Maple Hill, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Hartford vs. Germantown at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.
Northville vs. Bishop Gibbons at Argyle, 6 p.m.
Whitehall at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Fort Edward, 7:30 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
State Championships
(at Bristol Mountain)
Giant slalom first runs, 10 a.m.
Giant slalom second runs, 1 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
State Championships
(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)
Girls relay, 10 a.m.
Boys relay, 11:15 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinal
La Salle vs. CBA at Albany County Facility, 7:15 p.m.