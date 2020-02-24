SPORTS TODAY
SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Schuylerville at Catskill, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Cohoes at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Ravena at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Bishop Maginn at Watervliet, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Bishop Gibbons, 7 p.m.

Coxsackie-Athens at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Galway at Maple Hill, 7 p.m.

Canajoharie at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Granville, 7 p.m.

Waterford at Schoharie, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Berne-Knox, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Fort Edward vs. Loudonville Christian at Maple Hill, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Hartford vs. Germantown at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.

Northville vs. Bishop Gibbons at Argyle, 6 p.m.

Whitehall at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Fort Edward, 7:30 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

State Championships

(at Bristol Mountain)

Giant slalom first runs, 10 a.m.

Giant slalom second runs, 1 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

State Championships

(at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area)

Girls relay, 10 a.m.

Boys relay, 11:15 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Division I Quarterfinal

La Salle vs. CBA at Albany County Facility, 7:15 p.m.

