BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Corinth, 7 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem-Cambridge at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Corinth, 5 p.m.

Non-league

Greenwich at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.

Glens Falls at Niskayuna, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Saratoga Catholic at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Corinth at Fort Plain, 6:30 p.m.

