BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cambridge at Warrensburg, 4:45 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Corinth, 5 p.m.
Non-league
Greenwich at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.
Glens Falls at Niskayuna, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Corinth at Fort Plain, 6:30 p.m.
