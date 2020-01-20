Sports Today
Sports Today

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Non-league

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Non-league

Schuylerville at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Heatly at Argyle, TBA

Mountain and Valley

Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Section II Dual-Meet State Qualifiers

Semifinals at Cobleskill: Warrensburg vs. Tamarac, Watervliet vs. Cobleskill, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

