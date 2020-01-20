Sports Today

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Non-league
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Non-league
You have free articles remaining.
Schuylerville at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
Heatly at Argyle, TBA
Mountain and Valley
Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
WRESTLING
Section II Dual-Meet State Qualifiers
Semifinals at Cobleskill: Warrensburg vs. Tamarac, Watervliet vs. Cobleskill, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.