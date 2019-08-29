BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Glens Falls at Greenwich, 10 a.m.
South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 1 p.m.
Queensbury vs. Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Northeastern Clinton tournament
VOLLEYBALL
Suburban Council
Saratoga at Ballston Spa, 11 a.m.
Non-league
Stillwater at Schuylerville, 5:30 p.m.
