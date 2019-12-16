SPORTS TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Gloversville at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Argyle at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Waterford at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.
Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Scotia at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Corinth at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Lake George at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
North Warren at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Fort Ann at Granville, 7 p.m. (varsity)
Suburban Council
Ballston Spa at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-league
Galway at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.