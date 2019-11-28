{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Khoury Tournament

Johnsburg at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Lake George Tournament

St. Lawrence vs. Hoosick Falls, 1 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Lake George, 3 p.m.

Mike Beson Memorial Tournament

(at Saratoga Catholic)

Argyle vs. Wells, 6 p.m.

Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Waterford Tournament

Salem vs. Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

Heatly vs. Waterford, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah Tournament

Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Stillwater at Cohoes, 6:30 p.m.

Mike Beson Memorial Tournament

(at Saratoga Catholic)

Warrensburg vs. Loudonville Christian, 2 p.m.

Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Non-league

Adirondack at Potsdam, 8:30 p.m.

