BOYS BASKETBALL
George Khoury Tournament
Johnsburg at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Lake George Tournament
St. Lawrence vs. Hoosick Falls, 1 p.m.
Stillwater vs. Lake George, 3 p.m.
Mike Beson Memorial Tournament
(at Saratoga Catholic)
Argyle vs. Wells, 6 p.m.
Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Waterford Tournament
Salem vs. Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
Heatly vs. Waterford, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah Tournament
Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Stillwater at Cohoes, 6:30 p.m.
Mike Beson Memorial Tournament
(at Saratoga Catholic)
Warrensburg vs. Loudonville Christian, 2 p.m.
Galway vs. Saratoga Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Non-league
Adirondack at Potsdam, 8:30 p.m.
