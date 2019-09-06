{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class B

Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 1 p.m.

Class D

Helderberg Valley at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall of Fame Tournament

(at Niskayuna Town Park)

Mayfield vs. Hoosick Falls, 10:15 a.m.

Cambridge vs. Little Falls, 10:30 a.m.

Eastport-South Manor vs. South High, 11 a.m.

Hoosic Valley vs. Watertown IHC, 12:30 p.m.

Island Trees vs. Tamarac, 12:30 p.m.

(at Stillwater)

Stillwater vs. Buffalo Nardin, 10 p.m.

Greenwich vs. Allegany-Limestone, 12:45 p.m.

Non-league

Hudson Falls at Fort Ann, 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Cambridge at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.

Lansingburgh at Hudson Falls, 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Queensbury, Glens Falls, Schuylerville at Blackbird Invitational, New Scotland, 9 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at Jefferson, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at Jefferson, 1 p.m.

