FOOTBALL
Class B
Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 1 p.m.
Class D
Helderberg Valley at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall of Fame Tournament
(at Niskayuna Town Park)
Mayfield vs. Hoosick Falls, 10:15 a.m.
Cambridge vs. Little Falls, 10:30 a.m.
Eastport-South Manor vs. South High, 11 a.m.
Hoosic Valley vs. Watertown IHC, 12:30 p.m.
Island Trees vs. Tamarac, 12:30 p.m.
(at Stillwater)
Stillwater vs. Buffalo Nardin, 10 p.m.
Greenwich vs. Allegany-Limestone, 12:45 p.m.
Non-league
Hudson Falls at Fort Ann, 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Cambridge at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.
Lansingburgh at Hudson Falls, 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Queensbury, Glens Falls, Schuylerville at Blackbird Invitational, New Scotland, 9 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at Jefferson, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at Jefferson, 1 p.m.
