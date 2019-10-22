BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Columbia at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
Schenectady at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 3 p.m.
Colonie at Shaker, 3 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Gloversville at Scotia, 5 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Troy, 6 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Hartford at Argyle, 3 p.m.
Bishop Maginn at Germantown, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Waterford at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Shaker vs. Saratoga at Adir. Sports Complex, 3 p.m.
Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Colonie at Columbia, 3 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Hadley-Luzerne at Galway, 3 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Salem, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinal
Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.
