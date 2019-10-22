{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Columbia at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Schenectady at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 3 p.m.

Colonie at Shaker, 3 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Gloversville at Scotia, 5 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Troy, 6 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Hartford at Argyle, 3 p.m.

Bishop Maginn at Germantown, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Waterford at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Shaker vs. Saratoga at Adir. Sports Complex, 3 p.m.

Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Colonie at Columbia, 3 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Hadley-Luzerne at Galway, 3 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Salem, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinal

Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.

