BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake George Tournament

Consolation: St. Lawrence vs. Stillwater, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Hoosick Falls vs. Lake George, 2 p.m.

Waterford Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah Tournament

Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Spa Catholic Tournament

Championship: Warrensburg vs. Galway, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation: Saratoga Catholic vs. Loudonville Christian, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nike New York Regionals at Bowdoin Park, 9 a.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Non-league

Adirondack at Canton, 1 p.m.

