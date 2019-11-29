BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake George Tournament
Consolation: St. Lawrence vs. Stillwater, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Hoosick Falls vs. Lake George, 2 p.m.
Waterford Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah Tournament
Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spa Catholic Tournament
Championship: Warrensburg vs. Galway, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation: Saratoga Catholic vs. Loudonville Christian, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nike New York Regionals at Bowdoin Park, 9 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Non-league
Adirondack at Canton, 1 p.m.
