BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Scotia, 5 p.m.
Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Newcomb at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Granville at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Non-league
Warrensburg at Queensbury, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Hudson Falls at Lake George, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Word of Life, 6 p.m.
