BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Scotia, 5 p.m.

Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Newcomb at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Granville at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Non-league

Warrensburg at Queensbury, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Hudson Falls at Lake George, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Word of Life, 6 p.m.

