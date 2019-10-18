{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.

Class B

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C

Cambridge-Salem at Granville, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Niskayuna at Queensbury, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Queensbury Tournament, 9 a.m.

South Glens Falls at Shenendehowa Tournament, 8 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Salem at Fort Ann, 2 p.m.

