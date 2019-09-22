{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hartford at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Non-league

Cambridge at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls at Granville, 4:15 p.m.

Corinth at Warrensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Non-league

Emma Willard at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Wasaren League

Tamarac at Cambrige, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne at Glens Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Loudonville Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments