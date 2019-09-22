BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hartford at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Cambridge at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls at Granville, 4:15 p.m.
Corinth at Warrensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Non-league
Emma Willard at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wasaren League
Tamarac at Cambrige, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne at Glens Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Loudonville Christian, 6:30 p.m.
