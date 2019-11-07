GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
(at Shenendehowa)
Div. II preliminaries, 10:30 a.m.
Div. I preliminaries, 3:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland at Troy, 7 p.m.
Class C Final
Cambridge-Salem vs. Stillwater at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
(at Saratoga)
Class C Final
Lake George vs. Fonda, 5 p.m.
Class D Final
Galway vs. Argyle, 7 p.m.
