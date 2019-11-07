{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

(at Shenendehowa)

Div. II preliminaries, 10:30 a.m.

Div. I preliminaries, 3:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland at Troy, 7 p.m.

Class C Final

Cambridge-Salem vs. Stillwater at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

(at Saratoga)

Class C Final

Lake George vs. Fonda, 5 p.m.

Class D Final

Galway vs. Argyle, 7 p.m.

