FOOTBALL

State Tournament

(at Middletown)

Class B Semifinal

Schuylerville vs. Port Jervis, 3 p.m.

Class AA Semifinal

Shenendehowa vs. New Rochelle, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

State Tournament Pool Play

(at Cool Insuring Arena)

Classes A, C & D morning wave, 8:30 a.m.

Classes AA & B afternoon wave, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

State Championships

(at Ithaca College)

Finals, 10:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Corning CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at RPI, 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Corning CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at RPI, 3 p.m.

