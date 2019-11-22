FOOTBALL
State Tournament
(at Middletown)
Class B Semifinal
Schuylerville vs. Port Jervis, 3 p.m.
Class AA Semifinal
Shenendehowa vs. New Rochelle, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
State Tournament Pool Play
(at Cool Insuring Arena)
Classes A, C & D morning wave, 8:30 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Classes AA & B afternoon wave, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
State Championships
(at Ithaca College)
Finals, 10:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Corning CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at RPI, 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Corning CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at RPI, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.