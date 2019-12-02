{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Keene at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Greenwich at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Ballston Spa, 6 p.m.

Bolton at Fort Ann, 6 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Non-league

Glens Falls at Corinth, 6 p.m.

Granville at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Whitehall-Fort Ann at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

