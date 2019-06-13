{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Class AA Semifinals

at Binghamton University

Suffern vs. McQuaid, 2 p.m.

Shenendehowa vs. Massapequa, 5 p.m.

State Class A Semifinals

at Union-Endicott H.S.

Maine-Endwell vs. Canandaigua, 2 p.m.

Ballston Spa vs. Sayville, 5 p.m.

State Class B Semifinals

at Broome Community College

Schuylerville vs. Medina, 2 p.m.

Center Moriches vs. Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.

State Class C Semifinals

at Maine-Endwell H.S.

Ticonderoga vs. Gananda, 2 p.m.

Pierson vs. Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

State Class D Semifinals

at Conlon Field

Lisbon vs. Brocton, 2 p.m.

Whitehall vs. South Kortright, 5 p.m.

