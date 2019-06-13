BASEBALL
State Class AA Semifinals
at Binghamton University
Suffern vs. McQuaid, 2 p.m.
Shenendehowa vs. Massapequa, 5 p.m.
State Class A Semifinals
at Union-Endicott H.S.
Maine-Endwell vs. Canandaigua, 2 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Sayville, 5 p.m.
State Class B Semifinals
at Broome Community College
Schuylerville vs. Medina, 2 p.m.
Center Moriches vs. Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.
State Class C Semifinals
at Maine-Endwell H.S.
Ticonderoga vs. Gananda, 2 p.m.
Pierson vs. Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
State Class D Semifinals
at Conlon Field
Lisbon vs. Brocton, 2 p.m.
Whitehall vs. South Kortright, 5 p.m.
