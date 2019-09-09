BOYS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Keene at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Whitehall at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Emma Willard at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Scotia, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Argyle at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Berlin at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic, Tamarac, Hoosick Falls at Waldorf School, 4:15 p.m.
