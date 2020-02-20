Sports Today
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Columbia at Guilderland, 6 p.m.

Catholic Central at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Scotia at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Emma Willard at Troy, 6 p.m.

Mohonasen at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 6 p.m.

North Warren at Northville, 6 p.m.

Loudonville Christian at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Play-in Games

Schuylerville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Tamarac at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.

Duanesburg at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.

Salem at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

