Sports Today

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Columbia at Guilderland, 6 p.m.
Catholic Central at Bethlehem, 6 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Scotia at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Emma Willard at Troy, 6 p.m.
Mohonasen at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 6 p.m.
North Warren at Northville, 6 p.m.
Loudonville Christian at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Play-in Games
Schuylerville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Tamarac at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Mayfield at Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.
Duanesburg at Saratoga Catholic, 7 p.m.
Salem at Cambridge, 7 p.m.